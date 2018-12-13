English
 Popular Bollywood Actress Roped In For A Song In Vinaya Vidheya Rama!

Popular Bollywood Actress Roped In For A Song In Vinaya Vidheya Rama!

By
    Vinaya Vidheya Rama, starring Ram Charan in the lead role is one among the Telugu movies which has a huge hype surrounding it. The teaser of the film was a crackling one with Ram Charan in top form. The film has been slated for a release during the Sankrati season and the film is rightly expected to set the box office on fire. At the same time, reports have been doing the rounds that a few more days of shoot is left for the movie and an umportant update regarding the same has been doing the rounds in the online circuits. Read on to know more about the same here.

    For A Song In The Film

    According to a recent report by 123Telugu.com, the makers of the film were in search for the right actress to feature along with Ram Charan in a song from the movie.

    Esha Gupta Roped In For The Song

    The report also adds that the makers have now seemingly finalised the actress and Bollywood a ctressEsha Gupta has been roped in to feature in this special song in the film along with Ram Charan.

    The shoot Of The Song

    According to the report, the shoot of the song will commence on December 14, 2018 and it will go on for 3 days. Reportedly, a set of a club has been erected in Annapurna Studios for the shoot of this particular song. Reports suggest that this song will be in the lines of a party number.

    The Other Songs Of Vinaya Vidheya Rama

    According to the report, one more song has to be shot, which would begin after the commencement of this party number. The songs of the film have been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad. The song Thandaane Thandaane has already hit the online circuits and gained good acceptance of the audiences.

    Read more about: vinaya vidheya rama ram charan
    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 12:58 [IST]
