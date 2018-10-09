 »   »   »  Prabhas 20: Is This The Title Of Prabhas' Film With Pooja Hegde?

Last year, the dashing Prabhas became the talk of the town when Baahubali 2 opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film featured 'Darling' in a double role and served as a strong proof of his abilities as a performer. The film's success made Prabhas a household name and a pan-India phenomenon. With Baahubali 2 in the past, Prabhas is currently shooting for his next film.

Prabhas 20, as the film is being referred to as, is being shot in Italy. It is a pure romantic-drama and will see Prabhas act opposite Pooja Hegde. In it, Tollywood's 'Rebel' will be seen in a new look and this has added to the buzz surrounding the film.

Now, here is some terrific news for all you Prabhas fans out there. The buzz is that Prabhas 20 has been titled as 'Amol' and an official announcement is going to be made soon. Amol means precious and the team feels that it does justice to the genre of the film. There will apparently also be a voiceover in the film about the meaning of the word Amol. One is likely to get more clarity on this in the days to come.

On a related note, Prabhas currently also has Saaho in his kitty. The film is an action-thriller and it features him in a stylish new look. The film also has Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead. It's a Sujeeth directorial and is slated to hit the screens sometime next year.

