Prabhas' Baahubali Completes 3 Years! Here's A Look At Why It Is The Pride Of Indian Cinema

    There's no denying that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali is one of the biggest and greatest films of the current era. An epic-drama, the film revolved around the war between two 'brothers' over an ancient kingdom and ended up redefining the tenets of Indian cinema. Shot on a grand scale, the film won the hearts of countless fans thanks to its captivating screenplay and remarkable performances. Featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead, Baahubali emerged as a big hit at the box office and received rave reviews. Today(July 10, 2018) is a special day for the fans of this saga as Baahubali hit the screens on this very day three years ago. With Baahubali mania gripping us again, here is a look at why SS Rajamouli's brainchild is not a film but an emotion.

    Prabhas At His Best

    Playing a double role, Tollywood's 'Darling' delivered the performance of a lifetime and left his fans mesmerised. While he did full justice to both the characters, it was his portrayal of the noble Amarendra Baahubali that proved to be the highlight of the film. Everything about his act, right from his body language to his look, was simply mind-blowing.

    The New Face Of Fear

    Rana Daggubati redefined the meaning of evil with his on-screen actions in Baahubali. Everything about the sadistic Bhallaladeva was simply terrifying and gave the audience goosebumps. In fact, some fans even feel that this iconic and wild character added a new dimension to the film and made it even more gripping.

    Ramya Krishnan In 'Lady Superstar' Mode

    Ramya Krishnan's powerful portrayal of the daring Shivagami was truly epic and helped her add a new dimension to her career. Most fans are of the opinion that her portrayal of the powerful 'Rajmata' dwarfed her portrayal of Neelambari in the yesteryear classic Padayappa.

    A Visual Delight

    Baahubali featured some stunning visuals and this made it an absolute delight for the fans. The impressive VFX also went a long way in adding to the 'larger-than-life' feel associated with the period-drama.

    It Was A Film With A Heart

    Baahubali's biggest strength was its captivating screenplay which relied on 'showing' rather than 'telling'. Each and every character was fleshed extremely well and this resulted in a satisfying viewing experience. In other words, the fans did not merely watch Baahubali; they LIVED it. Enough said!

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 12:37 [IST]
