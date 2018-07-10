 »   »   »  Prabhas' Baahubali Completes 3 Years! Here's A Look At Why It Is The Pride Of Indian Cinema

Prabhas At His Best

Playing a double role, Tollywood's 'Darling' delivered the performance of a lifetime and left his fans mesmerised. While he did full justice to both the characters, it was his portrayal of the noble Amarendra Baahubali that proved to be the highlight of the film. Everything about his act, right from his body language to his look, was simply mind-blowing.

The New Face Of Fear

Rana Daggubati redefined the meaning of evil with his on-screen actions in Baahubali. Everything about the sadistic Bhallaladeva was simply terrifying and gave the audience goosebumps. In fact, some fans even feel that this iconic and wild character added a new dimension to the film and made it even more gripping.

Ramya Krishnan In 'Lady Superstar' Mode

Ramya Krishnan's powerful portrayal of the daring Shivagami was truly epic and helped her add a new dimension to her career. Most fans are of the opinion that her portrayal of the powerful 'Rajmata' dwarfed her portrayal of Neelambari in the yesteryear classic Padayappa.

A Visual Delight

Baahubali featured some stunning visuals and this made it an absolute delight for the fans. The impressive VFX also went a long way in adding to the 'larger-than-life' feel associated with the period-drama.

It Was A Film With A Heart

Baahubali's biggest strength was its captivating screenplay which relied on 'showing' rather than 'telling'. Each and every character was fleshed extremely well and this resulted in a satisfying viewing experience. In other words, the fans did not merely watch Baahubali; they LIVED it. Enough said!