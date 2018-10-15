 »   »   »  Prabhas Birthday Surprise: A Special Saaho Video To Be Released On Darling's Special Day?

Last year, the charming Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when his Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Directed by the ace film-maker SS Rajamouli, the epic-drama featured 'Darling' in a double role and helped him showcase his versatility to the fullest. With 2017 in the rearview, Prabhas is working on Saaho. The film is an action-thriller and it has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans.

Now, here is some awesome info for those who are awaiting the release of Saaho. The buzz is that a special BTS video highlighting the making of Saaho is going to be released on Prabhas' birthday(October 23, 2018). A few fans were expecting a new teaser. However, as the makers want to keep everything about the film under wraps, they have decided against releasing a teaser.

Interestingly, last year, the Saaho team had released the film's first look on Prabhas' birthday. It had clicked with the fans big time. Let us hope that the latest surprise too lives up to the expectations.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Prabhas. Besides Saaho, he also has a film with Radha Krishna in his kitty. In it, he will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde.