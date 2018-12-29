 »   »   »  Prabhas Dances Like Never Before At The Wedding Of SS Rajamouli’s Son; Video Goes Viral

Prabhas Has A Blast

Prabhas arrived in Jaipur last night (December 28, 2018) to attend the wedding celebrations of SS Rajamouli's on SS Karthikeya. As expected, he grabbed plenty of attention and made the festivities even more memorable. Now, a clip of Prabhas dancing during the festivities is going viral and that too for the best reason possible. In it, Darling can be seen having a blast as SS Rajamoui gives him a royal welcome.

A Deadly Combo!

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli are good friends and make a deadly combination. Their first film Chatrapathi was released in 2005 and it became a big hit. In 2015, they joined hands for Baahubali and redefined the tenets of Indian cinema. The sequel Baahubali 2 released in 2017 and became an even bigger hit.

About The Wedding

SS Karthikeya is set to tie the knot with Jagapathi Babu's niece Pooja. The wedding festivities are underway and the main ceremony is slated to be take place at a 5-star on December 30, 2018. The wedding will be held as per South Indian customs. However, it'll have a Rajasthani touch to it. Apart from Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Anushka Shetty will be attending the do. Nagarjuna too is going to be a part of the festivities.

On The Work Front...

Prabhas is currently busy working on Saaho. The Sujeeth directorial is an action-thriller and it also has Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film's supporting cast features names such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay. Saaho is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day (August 15, 2019). Prabhas also has a film with Pooja Hegde in his kitty