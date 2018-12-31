English
Prabhas’ Film With Pooja Hegde A Retelling Of This Classic?

By
    The much-loved Prabhas is one of the busiest stars in the Telugu film industry today. At present, he is shooting for Saaho. The film is an action-thriller and features 'Darling' in a stylish new avatar. Directed by Sujeeth, it also has the Bolywood stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Once he is done with Saaho, Prabhas will turn his complete attention to his film with Radhakrishna Kumar.

    The Radhakrishna film is touted to be a romantic-drama and it also has Pooja Hegde in the lead. As per the latest rumours, the film is a retelling of Romeo And Juliet. In it, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a rich guy while the DJ girl will be seen playing a woman from a simple background.

    Prabhas

    Interestingly, Mahesh Babu's Bobby too was based on the classic tragedy. Even though it featured some sincere performances, it could never click with the fans. As a result, it ended up being one of the biggest flops of Prince's career. As such, the film with Radhakrishna might prove to be a big risk for Prabhas.

    On a related note, Saaho is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2019. One should get more clarity about the Radhakrishna film, thereafter.

    Most Read: SS Karthikeya's Wedding: Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan & Others Arrive In Jaipur!

    Source: Cinejosh

    Read more about: prabhas
    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
