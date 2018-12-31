 »   »   »  Prabhas, Jr NTR And Ram Charan Have A Blast At The Wedding Of SS Rajamouli’s Son; Inside Photos Out

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli is beyond the shadow of a doubt one of the biggest and most celebrated names in the Telugu film industry today. The talented director enjoys a strong fan following because of his simple nature, passion for cinema and charming personality. The man behind the Baahubali series, he has worked with some of the biggest names and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight because of his son SS Karthikeya's wedding. The young man recently tied the knot in Jaipur and some inside pics are going viral now
A Priceless Click!
Upasana posted this priceless photo and thanked the Rajamouli family for being wonderful hosts. She also wished the newly-weds good luck for the future.
"& they lived happily every after thanks so much @ssrajamouli garu, Rama garu , Shobha aunty & Ram Prasad uncle - u were faaaaab hosts. Everything was so personal & warm. We had a phenomenal time. 🙏🏼#bangaramsaysss #ramcharan @poojaveeramachaneni & @sskarthikeya," she wrote.
|
The RRR Duo
The young heartthrobs Jr NTR and Ram Charan bonded big time during the celebrations. Here they can be seen spending some quality time together. They are very close to SS Rajamouli and are working in his RRR
|
Prahhas Has A Blast
Prabhas attended the wedding and had a blast. He hung out with his Baahubali co-stars Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty and relived the good times. He can be seen at his animated best in this candid photo
All The Best!
The couple of the moment Karthikeya and Pooja can be seen bonding during the ceremonies in this awesome photo. They look good together and make us believe in the power of love. SS Karthiya is merely 27 years of age and will soon be making his debut as producer with Akash Vani