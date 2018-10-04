English
 »   »   »  Prabhas' New Look Is Cooler And Meaner Than His Iconic Baahubali Avatar; View Pic

Prabhas' New Look Is Cooler And Meaner Than His Iconic Baahubali Avatar; View Pic

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Last year, the dashing Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when his eagerly awaited magnum opus Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the ticket window and received rave reviews from all corners. Directed by the maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli, the film featured 'Darling' in a double role and helped him showcase his abilities to the fullest. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that the Baahubali series helped Prabhas become a pan-India star.

    Prabhas

    At present, Prabhas is in Italy shooting for Prabhas 20. The film is a romantic-drama and it is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. In it, the actor will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde. The film has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans and that too for all the right reasons. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Prabhas fans out there.

    As it so happens, a photo from the shoot location of Prabhas 20 is going viral and that too for the most epic reason possible. In it, the 'Rebel Star' can be seen in a clean-shaven new look that he carries off like a boss. He will most probably be sporting the look in Radha Krishna Kumar's film.

    On a related note, Prabhas also has Saaho in his kitty. The film is an action-thriller and it's being directed by Suijeeth. Also featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles, Saaho is likely to hit the screens sometime next year.

    Read more about: prabhas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue