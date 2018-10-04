 »   »   »  Prabhas' New Look Is Cooler And Meaner Than His Iconic Baahubali Avatar; View Pic

Last year, the dashing Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when his eagerly awaited magnum opus Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the ticket window and received rave reviews from all corners. Directed by the maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli, the film featured 'Darling' in a double role and helped him showcase his abilities to the fullest. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that the Baahubali series helped Prabhas become a pan-India star.

At present, Prabhas is in Italy shooting for Prabhas 20. The film is a romantic-drama and it is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. In it, the actor will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde. The film has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans and that too for all the right reasons. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Prabhas fans out there.

The most incredible looking and charming man in the world #Prabhas ❤ love love and love to u

He is gonna slay in #PRABHAS20 lover look pic.twitter.com/0DQ93lwRVn — P. R. A. B. H. A. S || Hot Cinnamon Bar || FAN (@pubzudarlingye) October 3, 2018

As it so happens, a photo from the shoot location of Prabhas 20 is going viral and that too for the most epic reason possible. In it, the 'Rebel Star' can be seen in a clean-shaven new look that he carries off like a boss. He will most probably be sporting the look in Radha Krishna Kumar's film.

On a related note, Prabhas also has Saaho in his kitty. The film is an action-thriller and it's being directed by Suijeeth. Also featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles, Saaho is likely to hit the screens sometime next year.