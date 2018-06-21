 »   »   »  Prabhas Says That Deepika, Katrina And Alia Are His Favourities Heroines

Last year, the charming Prabhas became the heartthrob of the nation when epic-drama Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and featured our 'Darling' star in a double role. Now with 2017 and the Baahubali juggernaut in the rear view, Prabhas is busy shooting for the Telugu-Hindi bilingual Saaho. And, as expected, he is enjoying the experience to the fullest.

During a recent interview with Filmfare, Prabhas opened up about the film and made some sweet revelations. Opening up about working with Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor, he said that she has picked up Telugu rather well and can do justice to her scenes without facing any difficulties.

"In Hindi, she used to take a couple of takes, but in Telugu, she would just do it well," he added.

Prabhas also admitted that shooting in Hindi is a challenge for him.

"We start a scene, and once we get it right it is bang on and done. But then the director mentions, now Hindi, and yeah... that is difficult," he added.

During the interview, the shy actor also revealed that B-town beauties Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are his favourite actresses. Wow, that's quite a confession and might create a buzz amongst the fans.

Interestingly, Saaho is an action-thriller directed by Sujeeth and is likely to hit the screens in 2019. In it, Prabhas will be seen in a brand new avatar. The film's supporting cast features names such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Jackie Shroff. The Kaththi actor will be playing a negative role in Saaho and had once described his character as a 'mega villain'.

"This is a larger-than-life film and, post-Baahubali, the entire nation is rooting for Prabhas. And where there is a mega hero, there will always be a mega villain too. My character has many shades like every other character in the film," he had told a leading daily.\

So, are you excited about Saaho? Comments, please!