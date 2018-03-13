 »   »   » Prabhas & Varun Tej’s Upcoming Movies: Who Are The Leading Ladies?

Related Articles
Year 2018 would be a roller coaster ride for the Telugu audience, as a series of star-driven movies would be hitting screens this year. The movies of young brigade actors who have had less amount of action last year, would be compensating for the same, this year.
Prabhas' New Movie
The Baahubali star is very cautious about his every step in the industry. With the new found stardom and immense expectations on him, he is sure to deliver the best and, has been working hard to achieve the feat. The Darling actor's upcoming flick, Saaho, is in the filming stage for quite some time now and is all set to release during the mid of the year.
Before there is any official update on Saaho, fans of Young Rebel Star can rejoice a bit now. The handsome hunk has signed another movie.
The Crew Of Prabhas's Next Movie
Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar has finalized a script and the same has been okayed by Prabhas as well. The movie would kick-start by next month and Prabhas would be seen sailing on two boats at the same time.
Being produced under UV creations, the makers would be travelling to exotic locales to give the audience, an exquisite feel.
Pooja Hegde Roped In For The Movie!
Duvvada Jagannadham's fame, Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Prabhas. Pooja is one busy heroine in the industry as she has already been signed in for Mahesh's 25th movie with Vamsi Padaipally and Tarak's 28th movie with Trivikram Srinivas.
Touted to be an out and out romantic movie, fans of the charming actor would get to see another Darling or Mr. Perfect.
Varun Tej’s Space Venture
Varun Tej & Sankalp Reddy's upcoming first space based movie is a much talked about movie. Varun's previous two flicks have been box office hits while Sankalp's Ghazi, was a blockbuster. Now, the movie has got another concrete development.
Aditi Rao Hydari To Play The Leading Lady
Kaatru Veliyidai/Cheliya fame, Aditi Rao Hydari has been roped in as the heroine for the movie. A brilliant actress and a talented singer, Aditi's presence in the project would enhance the technical strength of the movie. Aditi is said to be playing the role of Varun's colleague and also an astronaut in the yet-to-be-titled movie.