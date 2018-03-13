 »   »   » Prabhas & Varun Tej’s Upcoming Movies: Who Are The Leading Ladies?

The Crew Of Prabhas's Next Movie

Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar has finalized a script and the same has been okayed by Prabhas as well. The movie would kick-start by next month and Prabhas would be seen sailing on two boats at the same time.

Being produced under UV creations, the makers would be travelling to exotic locales to give the audience, an exquisite feel.

Pooja Hegde Roped In For The Movie!

Duvvada Jagannadham's fame, Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Prabhas. Pooja is one busy heroine in the industry as she has already been signed in for Mahesh's 25th movie with Vamsi Padaipally and Tarak's 28th movie with Trivikram Srinivas.

Touted to be an out and out romantic movie, fans of the charming actor would get to see another Darling or Mr. Perfect.

Varun Tej’s Space Venture

Varun Tej & Sankalp Reddy's upcoming first space based movie is a much talked about movie. Varun's previous two flicks have been box office hits while Sankalp's Ghazi, was a blockbuster. Now, the movie has got another concrete development.

Aditi Rao Hydari To Play The Leading Lady

Kaatru Veliyidai/Cheliya fame, Aditi Rao Hydari has been roped in as the heroine for the movie. A brilliant actress and a talented singer, Aditi's presence in the project would enhance the technical strength of the movie. Aditi is said to be playing the role of Varun's colleague and also an astronaut in the yet-to-be-titled movie.