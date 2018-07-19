 »   »   »  Rajendra Prasad Birthday Special: These Five Films Prove That He Is An Actor Par Excellence

Related Articles
There's no denying that the much-loved Rajendra Prasad is one of the most popular and respected names in the Telugu film industry. A seasoned performer, he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, charismatic personality and engaging performances. Over the years, he has been a part of several big films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as an actor par excellence. Today(July 19, 2018), on the occasion of Rajendra Prasad's birthday, we take a look at his finest films and celebrate his contribution to the film world.
Erra Mandaram
Shot in a remote village, Erra Mandaram was directed by Muthyala Subbaiah and featured Rajendra Prasad in the role of a simpleton. Upon release, it received rave reviews from all corners and this helped Rajendra Prasad bag the Nandi award for the 'Best Actor'. Erra Mandaram also featured Yamuna and Devaraj in the lead.
Tommy
Released in 2005, Tommy featured a stunning performance from Rajendra Prasad and saw him bag a Nandi award. Even though the film failed at the box office, it received rave reviews from the critics. Tommy was directed by RV Reddy and also had Seetha and Suresh in the lead.
Quick Gun Murugun
An Indian western, Quick Gun Murugun featured Rajendra Prasad in a goofy avatar and received rave reviews from the target audience. It was screened at various international film festivals and received critical acclaim. Its supporting cast featured names such as Nassar, Vinay Pathak and Rambha.
Onamalu
A critically-acclaimed drama, Onamalu was directed by Kanthi Madhav and featured a sincere performance from Rajendra Prasad. The actor received praise for his work and this helped him bag a CineMaa award. Onamalu also featured Kaveri in the lead.
Mahanati
Mahanati revolved around the life of yesteryear star Savitri and featured upcoming actress Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. In the Nag Ashwin directorial, Rajendra Prasad essayed the role of Savitri's uncle and received rave reviews for his performance. In fact, some fans described his act as one of the biggest highlights of Mahanati.