 »   »   »  Rakul Preet Demands A Huge Amount To Perform At An Award Ceremony?

The charming Rakul Preet is one of the most talented young ladies in Tollywood today. A gifted performer, she enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks and friendly nature. She is also someone who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and proved she is a superstar in the making.

Now, she is in the limelight for an unexpected reason. The buzz is that Rakul charged Rs 25 Lakh for a 15-minute-long act at an award function which was held in Hyderabad on Saturday(June 16,2018). If this true then it is bound to ruffle a few feathers. Either way, we wish the actress good luck and hope that she continues winning hearts with her work.

Interestingly, 2017 was a year of mixed fortunes for the diva. In September, she suffered a huge setback when her Spyder bombed at the box office and failed to impress the audience. The film was directed by film-maker AR Murugadoss and featured Mahesh Babu in the lead. In fact, she was so shattered by the debacle that at an event, she refused to talk about it.

Fortunately for Rakul, her next release Theeran Adhigaram Ondru did well at the box office and received rave reviews. The film was a crime-drama and featured Karthi in the role of a daring cop. While talking about the film, she had said that working with Karthi was a good experience for her.

"The scenes featuring myself and Karthi have come out so well. He is an amazing co-star. He is down to earth and helpful. He remembered all my dialogues. Whenever I used to forget, he would prompt them," she had told a leading daily.

At present, she has NGK in her kitty. It is being directed by maverick film-maker Selvaraghavan and will see her act opposite Suriya. The film also has the powerhouse performer Sai Pallavi in the lead.