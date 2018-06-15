 »   »   »  Rakul Preet's Stunning Photos That Prove She Is Elegance Personified!

The talented and charming Rakul Preet is one of the most popular young stars in Tollywood today. She has won the love of the younger generation because of her stunning looks, lively personality and warm nature. She is also someone who is quite active on the social media and this has helped her improve her connect with movie buffs.

Recently, Rakul became the talk of the town when she graced the cover of a leading magazine and turned up the heat. Her fit new avatar created a buzz on the social media and this gave her fans another reason to love her even more.

Interestingly, Rakul often shares her best pics on Instagram and makes young men go weak at the knees. Her grace and confidence are her big assets. Here are some photos of Rakul. Isn't she a stunner?

Another one ❤️ @maxim.india A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Feb 8, 2018 at 2:13am PST

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Jan 21, 2018 at 5:00am PST

Interestingly, 2017 was a year of mixed fortunes for her. In September, Rakul received a big shock when her Tamil-Telugu bilingual Spyder failed at the box office and failed to impress the movie buffs. In fact, she was so deeply hurt by the spy-thriller's debacle that during an interaction with the media, she refused to comment on the film.

Luckily for the Rakul, her next release Theeran Adhigaram Ondru did well at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. The H Vinoth directorial saw her act opposite Tamil actor Karthi and was described as one of his best films. While talking about the film, Rakul had remarked that working with Karthi was a good experience for her.

"The scenes featuring myself and Karthi have come out so well. He is an amazing co-star. He is down to earth and helpful. He remembered all my dialogues. Whenever I used to forget, he would prompt them," she had told a leading daily.

At present, Rakul has NGK in her kitty. It is a Selvaraghavan directorial and will see her act opposite Suriya. The film also features the sensational Sai Pallavi in a key role.

So, did you like these photos of Rakul? Tell us in the space below.