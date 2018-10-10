 »   »   »  Rakul Preet Singh Birthday Special: The Actress' First Look As Sridevi In NTR Biopic Is Out!

Rakul Preet Singh is one such actress who has gone on to establish a firm place of her own in the South Indian film industry. The much loved actress has some promising projects in the pipeline and one among those is the upcoming NTR biopic, in which Rakul Preet Singh will be seen essaying the role of actress Sridevi. There are high expectations on this movie as well as on Rakul Preet Singh's performance.

On the special day of Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, the makers of the film have offered an equally special gift to all the fans and followers of the much talented actress. The first look of Rakul Preet Singh as Sridevi in the NTR biopic has been revealed by the makers.

Rakul Preet Singh herself took to her official social media pages to unveil the much-awaited first look. Take a look at the poster here...

Well, Rakul Preet Singh's makeover needs to be appreciated and the actress's look resembles that of Sridevi from the 1970s and the early 1980s. We definitely can expect a solid performance from Rakul Preet Singh as the first ever Lady superstar of the Indian cinema.

As you all know, the upcoming NTR biopic will be released in two parts as Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. Both the versions are expected to come out in the theatres in the month of January 2019, within a gap of a couple of weeks.