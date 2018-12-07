 »   »   »  Rakul Preet To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu In This Film?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Exit Polls 2018 — Everything You Need To Know
-
- Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel — Which Is The Best International Prepaid Roaming Plans?
- Hockey World Cup 2018: India vs Canada Preview; Start Time; Where To Watch
- Should You Buy The New Tata Harrier? — Read Our Detailed Review
- 2.0: Five Records Made By Superstar Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar
- Things That Hindu Women Are Forbidden To Do
- 15 Backpacking Destinations In Kerala
- LIC Jeevan Shanti vs NPS — A Comparison Between The Pension Schemes
The ravishing Rakul Preet is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry today The elegant lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks and impressive screen presence. Now, here is some awesome news for the star's die-hard fans. According to the latest reports, the actress might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in his film with the noted film-maker Sukumar.
Apparently, the makers are keen to sign her for the film and she is one of the top contenders. However, nothing has been finalised yet.
"Rakul Preet Singh is one of the hot contenders to play love interest to Mahesh Babu, but nothing is fixed yet," a source told a daily.
Interestingly, Rakul and 'Prince' were last seen together in Spyder. Even though the AR Murugadoss directorial bombed at the box office, the two looked good together.
As such, seeing them together again might send their fans into a state of frenzy.
On a related note, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Maharshi. The film is a Vamsi Paidapally directorial and it also has Pooja Hegde in the lead. On the other hand, Rakul currently has NGK and the Karthi starrer DEV in her kitty. She will also be collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan for a film.
Most Read: Rakul Preet To Get Married Soon? Her Recent Comments Suggest So