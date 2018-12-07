 »   »   »  Rakul Preet To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu In This Film?

The ravishing Rakul Preet is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry today The elegant lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks and impressive screen presence. Now, here is some awesome news for the star's die-hard fans. According to the latest reports, the actress might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in his film with the noted film-maker Sukumar.

Apparently, the makers are keen to sign her for the film and she is one of the top contenders. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

"Rakul Preet Singh is one of the hot contenders to play love interest to Mahesh Babu, but nothing is fixed yet," a source told a daily.

Interestingly, Rakul and 'Prince' were last seen together in Spyder. Even though the AR Murugadoss directorial bombed at the box office, the two looked good together.

As such, seeing them together again might send their fans into a state of frenzy.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Maharshi. The film is a Vamsi Paidapally directorial and it also has Pooja Hegde in the lead. On the other hand, Rakul currently has NGK and the Karthi starrer DEV in her kitty. She will also be collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan for a film.

