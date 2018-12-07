English
 »   »   »  Rakul Preet To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu In This Film?

Rakul Preet To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu In This Film?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The ravishing Rakul Preet is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry today The elegant lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks and impressive screen presence. Now, here is some awesome news for the star's die-hard fans. According to the latest reports, the actress might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in his film with the noted film-maker Sukumar.

    Apparently, the makers are keen to sign her for the film and she is one of the top contenders. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

    Rakul Preet

    "Rakul Preet Singh is one of the hot contenders to play love interest to Mahesh Babu, but nothing is fixed yet," a source told a daily.

    Interestingly, Rakul and 'Prince' were last seen together in Spyder. Even though the AR Murugadoss directorial bombed at the box office, the two looked good together.

    As such, seeing them together again might send their fans into a state of frenzy.

    On a related note, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Maharshi. The film is a Vamsi Paidapally directorial and it also has Pooja Hegde in the lead. On the other hand, Rakul currently has NGK and the Karthi starrer DEV in her kitty. She will also be collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan for a film.

    Most Read: Rakul Preet To Get Married Soon? Her Recent Comments Suggest So

    Read more about: rakul preet mahesh babu
    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 21:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue