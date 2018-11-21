 »   »   »  Rakul Preet To Get Married Soon? Her Recent Comments Suggest So

Rakul About Marriage

As it so happens, Rakul was recently asked a few questions about her personal life. While answering them, the Current Theega actress said that her mother has asked her take her personal life more seriously and stop being a workaholic. She also said that her mom has told her to think about settling down in the near future.

Her Exact Words

"My mother took a class about me being workaholic and not concentrating on my personal life. She asked me when I would get married and have a settled life rather than this single life."

Rakul Added..

Rakul also revealed that as she does not have boyfriend, she has asked her friends to help her in finding her 'prince charming'

"Even to marry for her immediately, I don't have a boyfriend in Mumbai or Hyderabad. I ask my friends to set me up with someone all the time," she added.

Ius Marriage On Her Mind?

While Rakul's comments are generic in nature, a few fans have taken them to mean that the star is keen on getting married soon. Only time will tell whether this speculation is right or not.

The Background

Some time ago, Rakul was linked to the Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati. And, as expected, these rumours created a buzz in the industry. Reacting to these rumours, she had said that the Baahubali hunk is just a friend.

She Had Said

"We've been hearing this for such a long time and (we) can't help but laugh. This is just a rumour. Rana and I are very good friends. He's there for me whenever I need him. I stay in Hyderabad, away from family, and there I have a group of 15-20 friends. Rana and I are a part of the group."

On The Work Front

Rakul Preet currently has NGK and Dev in her kitty. In NGK, she'll be seen alongside Suriya and Sai Pallavi. On the other hand, Dev has her paired opposite Karthi.