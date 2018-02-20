 »   »   » Ram Charan-Boyapati Sreenu Movie: Here’s Everything You Want To Know!

Mass. Ooramass! This would be the response of the audiences when the movie with the two powerful names, Megapower Star Ram Charan and director Boyapati Sreenu, hit the theatres.

The launch of the untitled movie was held late last year and the conventional shooting of the movie would start early this summer. Ram Charan who has been part of two content-driven movies, Dhruva and Rangasthalam, would be featuring in a commercial template, much to the satisfaction of his fan base.

Rumoured Storyline



It is rumoured that RC would be playing the role of a furious young man in the flick. A joint family with four brothers and sisters-in-law ahead of him, the youngest lad of the family might act as the shield to the family members.

Tamil actors, Prashanth and Sneha are said to be playing the eldest brother and sister-in-law while Naveen Chandra and Ananya play the second. Naveen and Ananya are said to have offered 50 days of call sheet to the producers which infers the fact that the role definition of the pair would be an in-depth one.

Coincidental Reference



Going by the gained information, the thread resembles the storyline of Chiranjeevi's yesteryear blockbuster, Gang Leader.

If the same come true, fans of Ram Charan can be assured of a dynamic image makeover of their favourite star and Mega fans could anticipate the remix version of Chik Chik Chelam song.

The movie would also feature Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist while Kiara Advani would be playing the love interest of Ram Charan.

