Ram Charan Has This To Say About Completing 11 Years In The Telugu Film Industry

By
    There is no denying the fact that the dashing Ram Charan is an integral part of the Telugu film industry. The 'Mega Power Star' enjoys a strong fan following because of his good looks, charming personality, bindass nature, versatility as an actor and gripping screen presence. During his eventful career, he has starred in quite few successful films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Ram Charan fans out there.

    In an exciting development, Ram Charan completed 11 years in Tollywood on September 28, 2018 and this created a great deal of buzz in the industry. On this special occasion, he took to Facebook and thanked his well wishers for supporting him throughout the journey.

    Ram Charan

    "Can't believe that it's been 11 years already. Feels like it was just yesterday that I started acting. Thank you for all the love and adoration. A big thank you to all my directors, producers & everyone that has been part of my journey. Humbled, blessed & honoured. Love u all," he added.

    In case you did not know, Ram Charan made his big screen debut in 2007 with the action-drama Chirutha and began a new chapter in life. Since then he has starred in several popular films and made a name for himself. His most popular films include Magadheera, Yevadu and Rachha.

    He was last seen in the commercially successful Rangasthalam. A rural-drama, it was directed by Sukumar and also featured Samantha in the lead. At present, he has a film with Boyapati Srinu in his kitty. He will also be seen in SS Rajamouli mult-starrer which also features Jr NTR in the lead.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 11:47 [IST]
