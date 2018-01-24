 »   »   » Ram Charan & Naga Chaitanya Off To A Good Start In 2018

Nagachaitanya’s NC16 Launch

Yuva Nata Samrat is a busy man who seem to be slogging out round the clock. Naga Chaitanya, who is busy with Savyasachi, is in no mood to rest for a while, as he is all geared up for another flick. His last outing, Yuddham Sharanam failed miserably at the box office and the young actor is determined to churn out a couple of bigger hits this calendar year.

Naga Chaitanya & Anu Emmanuel

The yet-to-be-titled flick will be featuring the recent sensation, Anu Emmanuel alongside Naga Chaitanya and the movie would be steered by Maruthi Dasari of Mahanubhavudu fame. A simple pooja ceremony was held in Hyderabad and the team maintained quite a low profile during the movie's launch.

Ram Charan

The last time fans witnessed Ram Charan on the big screen was way back in Dec 2016 and the Mega audience will have to wait for a couple of months more to watch Ram Charan's next movie on big screen. Before the fans droop their head low due to disappointment, here's a piece of news which delights the actor's fans. The long pending desire of an out and out action movie from the Magadheera star would now be fulfilled as the upcoming flick would be directed by the father of commercial movies, Boyapathi Sreenu.

Megapower Star’s RC12 Launch

Boyapathi Sreenu is known for his commercial entertainers such as Simha, Legend etc., while Charan's last commercial hit was way back in 2014. Though his upcoming flick, Rangasthalam 1985, is successful in sending out positive vibes, the movie by all sorts, would boast of classic content and quality appeal than one that caters to the masses.

The newly launched movie will be produced by DVV Danayya under his banner, DVV Entertainments. Kiara Alia Advani, who is making her Tollywood debut with Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu would be paired opposite Ram Charan while Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad would be seen composing music.