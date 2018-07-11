English
 »   »   »  Ram Charan And Namrata Shirodkar Have A Blast At Anindith-Shriya's Post-wedding Bash, Inside Photos

Ram Charan And Namrata Shirodkar Have A Blast At Anindith-Shriya's Post-wedding Bash, Inside Photos

Written By:
    In 2016, fashion designer Shriya Bhupal got engaged to young star Akhil Akkineni and this created quite a buzz in the Telugu film industry. The two looked good together and the fans seemed to be quite excited about their impending wedding. However, destiny had other plans for the young couple as the wedding was called off at the last minute. With the setback behind her, Shriya recently tied the knot with friend Anindith Reddy and began a new chapter in life. The wedding was held in Hyderabad and it proved to be a memorable affair. After the star-studded wedding, the couple's near and dear ones were invited to a post-wedding bash which turned out to be a fun-filled affair. Here are some photos from the party.

    Ram Charan And Namrata Shirodkar Pose For A Photo

    Former actress Namrata Shirodkar apparently had a good time at the party. In this awesome photo, she can be seen chilling with 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan.

    'The Last Of The Fun Nights'

    While sharing this cool photo, the Anji actress thanked the hosts for inviting her and wished the newly-weds good luck for the future.

    "The last of the fun nights 💃🏽💃🏽#thebigfatindianwedding❤️ shriyaandanandith❤️❤️thankyou Shalu.Upsi and Dia for a fab evening," (sic) she added.

    Namrata With Her Bestie

    Namrata shares a lovely rapport with Dia Bhupal and considers to be a 'soul sister'. In this photo, the two ladies can be seen chilling with noted fashion designer Sandeep Khosla.

    "The bombay connection 🤗🤗🤗#funnights with my beautiful Dia bhupal and the mad mad sandeep Khosla,"- (sic) Namrata wrote while sharing the photo.

    These photos clearly indicate that the bash was a truly epic one and those in attendance enjoyed it to the fullest. We wish the newly-weds good luck and hope that the have a long and happy married life.

