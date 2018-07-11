 »   »   »  Ram Charan And Namrata Shirodkar Have A Blast At Anindith-Shriya's Post-wedding Bash, Inside Photos

Ram Charan And Namrata Shirodkar Pose For A Photo

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar apparently had a good time at the party. In this awesome photo, she can be seen chilling with 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan.

'The Last Of The Fun Nights'

While sharing this cool photo, the Anji actress thanked the hosts for inviting her and wished the newly-weds good luck for the future.

"The last of the fun nights 💃🏽💃🏽#thebigfatindianwedding❤️ shriyaandanandith❤️❤️thankyou Shalu.Upsi and Dia for a fab evening," (sic) she added.

Namrata With Her Bestie

Namrata shares a lovely rapport with Dia Bhupal and considers to be a 'soul sister'. In this photo, the two ladies can be seen chilling with noted fashion designer Sandeep Khosla.

"The bombay connection 🤗🤗🤗#funnights with my beautiful Dia bhupal and the mad mad sandeep Khosla,"- (sic) Namrata wrote while sharing the photo.