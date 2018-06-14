 »   »   »  Ram Charan To Reprise Chiranjeevi's Role In The Gang Leader Remake?

Earlier this year, Telugu star Ram Charan gave proof of his abilities as an actor when his Rangasthalam opened to a great response at the box office and managed to impress the movie buffs. In fact, many fans even described it as the best film of the young star's career. In the Sukumar directorial, T-town's 'Mega Power Star' essayed the role of a lively guy named Chitti and proved that he belongs to the big league.

Now, Charan is in the news for an awesome reason. As it so happens, the actor is all set to star in a remake of his dad Chiranjeevi's yesteryear classic Gang Leader. During the audio launch event of Tej I Love You, the Megastar indicated that a remake is on the cards and said that it would be a bit different from the original version.

Gang Leader is regarded as one of Chiranjeevi's finest films and it went a long way in establishing him as the king of on-screen machismo. Directed by Vijaya Bapineedu, it was released in 1991 and featured the star in the role of an unemployed young man. Besides Chiranjeevi, it also had Vijayashanthi in the lead. A huge success, it was later remade in Hindi as Aaj Ka Goondaraj with Chiranjeevi reprising his role from the Tollywood version. The remake too fared well at the box office. Needless to say, stepping into his father's shoes is going to be a challenge for Charan.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Charan. He currently has a film with Boyapati Srinu in his kitty. In it, he will be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. He will also be seen alongside 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR in maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli's next. The buzz is that the film will be a remake of the Bollywood classic Karan-Arjun, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

So, is Charan be the right choice for the Gang Leader remake? Let us know what you think!