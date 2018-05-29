 »   »   »  Ram Gopal Varma's Latest Remarks About Nagarjuna Are Quite Surprising

Noted film-maker Ram Gopal Varma is going through a difficult phase on the professional front. His last few releases have failed to impress fans and critics alike. To make things worse, most of them have failed to make any impact at the ticket window. Now, with Officer, the director hopes to get his career back on track. The film is a cop-drama and features veteran Telugu star Nagarjuna in the lead role. Its teasers have created some curiosity amongst fans and that might help it do decent business at the box office.

During the film's pre-release event, an emotional RGV said that he is happy a 'good man' decided to be a part of his life. The Antham director added that he hasn't done many good things in life and hence feels blessed to be associated with Tollywood's 'Don'.



"A lot of people wish to become film-makers but not many get the opportunities to pursue that. In life, there has to be a person who can give you those opportunities. I haven't done any good things in life, haven't respected elders, haven't prayed to god ever. And despite me not doing any good deeds in life, I got a good man called Nagarjuna in my life," he added.



Interestingly, unlike some of RGV's trademark remarks, this one is rather heart-warming. And, it may take his fans by surprise.



In case you did not know, in 1989 Varma and Nagarjuna had teamed up for Siva and redefined the very tenets of Telugu cinema. A crime-drama, it is regarded as one of the greatest films of its times. Needless to say, movie buffs are bound to have high expectations from Officer and it will be worth watching if the film clicks with the audience.



On a related note, Officer is Nagarjuna's first release of the year. He was last seen in Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which released in 2017 and did reasonably well at the box office. A horror-comedy, it was directed by Ohmkar and also had actress Samantha Akkineni in the lead.