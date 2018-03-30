 »   »   » Rangasthalam Audience Review: LIVE Update!

It’s a terrific film. Sukumar showed what he is capable of. Ee year best hero award pakka charan ke ravali. Everyone lived their roles. Intense and riveting drama and emotions #Rangasthalam

A Terrific Movie..

Well, Rangasthalam has been receiving good reviews upon the completion of the initial shows. The above review suggests that Rangasthalam is a terrific movie and also contains praises for the performance of Ram Charan in the film.



I need to watch it another time to be able to judge this movie. So far just awestruck. Brilliant writing by sukumar. Few downs but this would be a historical film in Telugu. #Rangasthalam

Another Positive Review..

according to the above review, Rangasthalam has a brilliant writing by Sukumar. The review also suggests that film has few negative but still it could be a historical film in Telugu cinema.







excellent 1st half

avg 2nd half

climax a sukuMARK #Rangasthalam

The Two halves..

Well, going by the reviews, it seems like the first half of the movie is simply phenomenal. The above review states that the film has an excellent first half and an average second half. But, the climax of the film is receiving praises.



#ramcharan #rangasthalam not sure where to start, it will definitely be one of the best movies made in #tfi all who hated Charan for various reasons would love to see this movie to be successful. Hats off to Sunku and Charan.

One Of The Best Telugu Movies..

Praises continue to pour in for Rangasthalam, Ram Charan and director Sukumar. Going by the above review, Rangasthalam can be one of the best movies made in the Telugu film industry.



#Rangasthalam climax is the best part. I think this is where Ramacharan deserves all awards.

Praises Pouring In for The Climax..

The climax portions of the film have been receiving unanimously positive reviews. In the above review, it has been mentioned that the climax portions is the best part of the movie and also has praises Ram Charan's performance.



Performance Of Ram Charan..

Well, the reports suggest that Rangasthalam has a career best performance by Ram Charan. The above review also indicates the same. The review also has tagged Rangasthalam as an extraordinary movie with praises for Sukumar and DSP as well.

