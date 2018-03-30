 »   »   » Rangasthalam Audience Review: LIVE Update!

Rangasthalam is the big release of the day and the Ram Charan starrer, directed by Sukumar is one of the most awaited releases of the first half of 2018. The expectations are sky high on this movie, which has looked a promising movie right from the word go.
In Rangasthalam, Samantha Akkineni plays the role of the leading lady. Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj etc., are also a part of the movie. Rangasthalam has made a big release across the country and the movie is expected to set some serious records at the box office. Meanwhile, here we take you through the opinion of Twiter users on Rangasthalam.
|
A Terrific Movie..
Well, Rangasthalam has been receiving good reviews upon the completion of the initial shows. The above review suggests that Rangasthalam is a terrific movie and also contains praises for the performance of Ram Charan in the film.
|
Another Positive Review..
according to the above review, Rangasthalam has a brilliant writing by Sukumar. The review also suggests that film has few negative but still it could be a historical film in Telugu cinema.
|
The Two halves..
Well, going by the reviews, it seems like the first half of the movie is simply phenomenal. The above review states that the film has an excellent first half and an average second half. But, the climax of the film is receiving praises.
|
One Of The Best Telugu Movies..
Praises continue to pour in for Rangasthalam, Ram Charan and director Sukumar. Going by the above review, Rangasthalam can be one of the best movies made in the Telugu film industry.