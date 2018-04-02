 »   »   » Rangasthalam Box Office: Day 1 Collections!

It’s Rangasthalam mania across both Telugu states. Every cinema fan seems to have been bitten by the bug and is being haunted by all the characters portrayed in the flick. Undoubtedly, Ram Charan, after back- -to-back bitter encounters at the box office, has sprung back into action with a career best opening figures.

Word of Mouth



The word of mouth from the critics, public and social media users has been largely positive without much dispute or contradiction. Though many star movies have been released in the last one year, no movie has been able to garner such a positive appreciation post Baahubali-2.



Baabai’s Wishes



Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, has wished his Abbai (Ram Charan), via his official cinema account, PK Creative Works, on Twitter: PK Creativeworks conveys its Heartfelt congratulations! to Sri Ram charan for his brilliant performance, director Sri Sukumar and Mythri arts’ Sri Naveen ji’ & team for the huge success of the film “ Rangasthalam”.- Sic



Pre-Release Statistics Nizam- 18Cr, Ceded- 12Cr, Vizag- 8Cr, East- 5.4Cr, West- 4.2Cr, Krishna-4.8Cr, Guntur- 6.6Cr, Nellore- 3Cr, USA- 9Cr, Karnataka- 7.6Cr & Rest- 1.4Cr.

The worldwide theatrical value is pegged at 80Cr while satellite, dubbing and other rights add up to another 22Cr which takes the overall business to a whopping 112Cr.



Day 1 Worldwide Collections Nizam- 4.43Cr, Ceded- 3.55Cr, Vizag- 2.43Cr, East-2.03Cr, West- 1.60Cr, Krishna- 1.55Cr, Guntur-3.15Cr, Nellore-0.75Cr, USA- 4.92Cr, Karnataka- 2.15Cr & Rest Estimated- 1.80Cr.

The overall share tally of AP/TS stands at 1.49Cr whilst the worldwide figure sums up to 28.36Cr. Worldwide gross figure is a handsome 43.8Cr which is huge.

Rangasthalam enters into the Top 10 League In Quite A Few Aspects Ram Charan's career best opening in domestic and Worldwide markets

All time 9th biggest opening in Telugu States

All time 6th biggest opening Worldwide for Telugu cinema

All time 8th biggest opening Worldwide for a south Indian cinema

Breakeven Mark Rangasthalam has been sold to quite an exorbitant price and the recovery is quite a task despite great opening. Ram Charan doesn't have any movie above 60 Crore worldwide share apart from Magadheera and this would indeed be the first flick to cross the said mark.

The movie requires 80 Crore Worldwide share to attain Hit mark while the movie is required to make a huge business of somewhere between 96-120Cr in order to achieve the "Super Hit" status.

With Nithiin's Chal Mohan Ranga, Natural Star Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham and Prince Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, releasing back to back in the next three weeks, it would be interesting to see how Rangasthalam would manage to hold the nerve and take over these movies and eventually dominate the box office.

