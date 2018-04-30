 »   »   » Rangasthalam Box Office: Shatters Non-Baahubali Records In Most Territories

Ever since the movie has hit the theatres, a series of record hunt by Chitti Babu and team is being witnessed at the box office. Rangasthalam, has already been crowned as the non-Baahubali blockbuster of Telugu Cinema. It's not just the overall collections, but Rangasthalam has set some non-Baahubali records in various territories of Telugu states. Let's check them out individually.

Vizag



Either called as Vizag or Uttarandhra, this fort was held by Megastar Chiranjeevi with his comeback vehicle, Khaidi No 150. The movie had earned a whopping distributor share of 12.9 Cr last year.



Ram Charan surpassed his dad with his recent blockbuster and has already earned a share of 12.11 Cr.



Guntur Touted as the strong zone of Mega Family, Chiranjeevi once again had the non-Baahubali record. It was the same flick, Khaidi No 150, which had earned 7.3 Cr and that being surpassed by Rangasthalam with 7.9 Cr.

Nizam After Megastar and Megapowerstar, we have Powerstar in the scene. The record in Nizam was set 5 years ago and there was literally no movie to surpass Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi. Not even Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150.

AD had collected a colossal 23.23 Cr while Rangasthalam has edged it with 23.4 Cr.



Ceded Chiranjeevi again in the faction area! More than the content, it was the excitement of seeing the Megastar back on-screen after a decade. Khaidi No 150 had earned 15.3 Cr. Rangasthalam is a rural based flick with a good dosage of mass appeal. This catered well to the said area audience and to the Ceded section as well. Rangasthalam is way ahead and leading the race with 16.35 Cr.



RTC X Roads Achieving 1 Cr in RTC X Roads is a milestone for any movie in general. It is Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi, which is holding the numero uno spot for 5 years in this location with 1.63 Cr. Ram Charan's movie now, has surpassed it with 1.64 Cr.





Area-wise Profits



Rangasthalam has not just achieved breakeven in all territories worldwide, but has as well reaped in huge amount of profits for its distributors of respective zones. Below mentioned are the table profit made by respective distributors of the movie.



Nizam-7.7 Cr, Ceded-4.4 Cr, Vizag-4.13 Cr, East-1.74 Cr, West-1.45 Cr, Krishna-1.76 Cr, Guntur-1.29 Cr, Nellore-0.51 Cr, Karnataka-1.32 Cr, USA-7.45 Cr, Tamil Nadu-0.8 Cr & Rest of India & World-1.8 Cr.



The total profits made by Rangasthalam is a massive 34.35 Cr in 25 Days. This is something no other movie apart from the Baahubali series have achieved in the recent past in Telugu Cinema.





