 »   »   » Rangasthalam Surpasses Srimanthudu’s Record, Celebrities Shower Praises!

Rangasthalam seems to be in no mood to settle down. Both at the domestic and overseas box office, the tsunami effect has been huge and the flick is still strong despite new movies hitting the theatres.

The Ram Charan starrer has already set a series of records within a week of its release and has earned the tag of the biggest non-Baahubali hit. Let's see its impact in different territories.



Overseas Distinction



Overseas in general and the US in particular is considered to be a weak zone to the successor of Mega legacy. Charan had quite some records under his belt in the domestic forte while his performance overseas was mediocre. With Rangasthalam, the premiere record was seen through effortlessly marking it the best in Charan's career. Within 8 days of its release, Rangasthalam has earned the distinction of being a highest non-Baahubali grosser, surpassing Mahesh Babu's 3-year-long standing record of Srimanthudu.



Rangasthalam has earned USD 2.9 M surpassing Srimanthudu's USD 2.89 M. The movie is all set to enter into the elite USD 3 M club.



RTC X Roads



Attaining 1 Cr at the RTC X Roads in the Nizam region is indeed a prestigious record for our heroes and almost all our star heroes have achieved the same. With Baahubali occupying the king's throne, it has always been a fight for the second spot.



Rangasthalam has breached the 1 Cr mark in just 9 days and thus sharing the second spot with Baahubali 1.



So far 40 movies have had the distinction of achieving 1 Cr in the said region and Ram Charan has two under his kitty.



Worldwide Tally



With the worldwide theatricals being pegged at 80 Cr, Rangasthalam has already entered the safe zone mark attaining break-even within 7 days of its release. The movie is all set to enter the super hit zone with the share value estimated to leap over a whopping 100 Cr. Rangasthalam has earned the tag of a non-Baahubali week one record in Krishna, Guntur and Ceded regions in the domestic circuit.



Not just that, the entire AP/TS share value of week 1 is over 58 Cr and that is indeed a new record. Overseas is not left behind as both Australia and the USA have earned the same distinction.



Celebrities' Wishes



It has been a healthy sign with celebrities watching and wishing the flick. Pawan Kalyan had watched and wished the entire movie team wholeheartedly and now two more prominent names of the Telugu cinema to have joined the bandwagon.



Mahesh Babu took to his twitter account and wished the team.



"Rangasthalam... raw, rustic and intense... @aryasukku you are truly a master of the art. @ThisisDSP you are a Rockstar for all the right reasons. @RathnaveluDop as always brilliant"



"@MythriOfficial as producers have excelled once more :) Ram Charan & @Samanthaprabhu2 this surely is your career-best performance.Congratulations to the whole team Thoroughly enjoyed it :)"- (sic)



SS Rajamouli Showers Praises



The creator of Baahubali series and the director of Ram Charan upcoming next, SS Rajamouli, too was caught in the appreciation mode in the social media platform.



"There are many things that are good about #Rangasthalam. But the characterisation Sukumar written for Chittibabu and the way Charan portrayed it eclipses them all. Each and every nuance of his acting was a treat to watch. SUPERB ! WELL DONE !!"-(sic)



"The only person who could stand his ground to Charan, to an extent was JB. His slow drawling dialogue and performance was really menacing. Congratulations to Mythri, Sukku and Team Rangasthalam for the terrific box office performance as well.."-(sic)



We will have to wait and see if Rangasthalam could be the first 100 Cr share earner of 2018 and also in Ram Charan's career.