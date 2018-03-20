 »   »   » Rangasthalam Crosses 50 Million Views!

Teaser 2 Featuring Samantha

Since the teaser did not consist of any shots featuring the leading lady, Samantha, Ram Charan insisted the team to release another teaser cut exclusively for Samantha's fans featuring her. This video bite features Samantha alone with Ram Charan's background voice adding more magic.



Ramalakshmi's (Samantha) 30-second teaser has hit 8 M views with 132 k likes.







Audio Storm

The first audio single, Yentha Sakkagunnaave, was released on Feb 13, in Lahari Music/T-Series channel. The combination of Devi Sri Prasad's captivating music and Chandra Bose's meaningful lyrics proved fruitful and the lyrical video was an instant hit. The audio track has garnered over 17 M Views, which is the highest individual number associated with the movie, along with 237k Likes.



Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana...

Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana, being the second released track, upped the energy levels of Mega fans. Touted to be high octane song of Ram Charan, it is said that the young actor would be wriggling like a worm with umpteen energy for the song. The masses are sure to love the song as DSP's foot tapping music for Chandra Bose's catchy lyrics would be complimented by Charan's dance moves. The song, so far has clocked a little less than 7 M views with 157k likes.



Another folkish beat which could be well highlighted on the leading lady, Samantha Akkineni. Rangamma Mangamma, another instant chartbuster from the album has been on loop amongst the Telugu music lovers. Released just a week ago, the song has hit 9.4 M views with over 172k likes.







Rangasthalam Trailer

The trailer of Rangasthalam was released at the pre-release event held on Mar 18, 2018. The trailer has also amassed 5.9 M Views and 171k likes so far.



Rangasthalam is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and is being steered by the creative director, Sukumar. The movie is all set to hit screens on Mar 30, 2018.






