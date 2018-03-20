 »   »   » Rangasthalam Crosses 50 Million Views!

With less than 2 weeks for the grand release of Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Rangasthalam under Sukumar's direction, the movie has achieved a distinguished mark. The collective YouTube views of 2 teasers and 3 single tracks have amassed a colossal 50+ Million views. This doesn't just depict the expectation level amongst the audience on the movie, but as well stamps an affirmative seal on the quality of the overall output.
Teaser Craze
Two teasers were released almost a month ago within a difference of few days between them. The first teaser gave a slight gist of the movie's backdrop and Ram Charan's makeover. Audience instantly got connected with the teaser bit and it was as well evident that they fell in love with the teaser. The teaser so far has garnered 13 M views with 310k likes.
Teaser 2 Featuring Samantha
Since the teaser did not consist of any shots featuring the leading lady, Samantha, Ram Charan insisted the team to release another teaser cut exclusively for Samantha's fans featuring her. This video bite features Samantha alone with Ram Charan's background voice adding more magic.
Ramalakshmi's (Samantha) 30-second teaser has hit 8 M views with 132 k likes.
Audio Storm
The first audio single, Yentha Sakkagunnaave, was released on Feb 13, in Lahari Music/T-Series channel. The combination of Devi Sri Prasad's captivating music and Chandra Bose's meaningful lyrics proved fruitful and the lyrical video was an instant hit. The audio track has garnered over 17 M Views, which is the highest individual number associated with the movie, along with 237k Likes.
Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana...
Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana, being the second released track, upped the energy levels of Mega fans. Touted to be high octane song of Ram Charan, it is said that the young actor would be wriggling like a worm with umpteen energy for the song. The masses are sure to love the song as DSP's foot tapping music for Chandra Bose's catchy lyrics would be complimented by Charan's dance moves. The song, so far has clocked a little less than 7 M views with 157k likes.
Another folkish beat which could be well highlighted on the leading lady, Samantha Akkineni. Rangamma Mangamma, another instant chartbuster from the album has been on loop amongst the Telugu music lovers. Released just a week ago, the song has hit 9.4 M views with over 172k likes.
Rangasthalam Trailer
The trailer of Rangasthalam was released at the pre-release event held on Mar 18, 2018. The trailer has also amassed 5.9 M Views and 171k likes so far.
Rangasthalam is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and is being steered by the creative director, Sukumar. The movie is all set to hit screens on Mar 30, 2018.