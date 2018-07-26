 »   »   »  Rangasthalam Director Sukumar To Collabote With Baahubali Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad For His Next

Earlier this year, director Sukumar became the talk of the town when his Rangasthalam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and left the fans asking for more. A romantic-drama, the film featured Ram Charan in a 'desi' avatar and clicked with the movie buffs, thanks to its enjoyable performances and solid storyline. Now, here is some good news for all the Sukumar fans. According to noted trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Sukumar is all set to team up with writer KV Vijayendra Prasad for an action-thriller that is going to be produced and distributed by Eros.

Taran Adarsh also stated that KV Vijayendra Prasad has signed a deal with Eros and will be working on several other films and web series for the company.

" #BreakingNews: Eros and #Baahubali and #BajrangiBhaijaan writer V Vijayendra Prasad join hands... Eros and Prasad agree to partner and jointly develop scripts, greenlight projects, produce and distribute films and web series across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. KV Vijayendra Prasad has already penned 10 stories... To bring these stories to life, Eros and Prasad have also identified 8 to 10 directors under its umbrella... These include a family action thriller by #Rangasthalam director Sukumar and a thriller in Tamil-Telugu by SS Kanchi," he tweeted

In case you did not know, KV Vijayendra Prasad is film-maker SS Rajamouli's dad and had penned the Baahubali series. Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015 and it ended up redefining the tenets of Indian cinema. Its sequel Baahubali 2 was released in 2017 and set the box office on fire. The Baahubali series went a long way in making Prabhas a pan-India star.

KV Vijayendra Prasad had also written the story of the Bollywood hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is regarded as one of the finest films of Salman Khan's career.