 »   »   » Rangasthalam Trailer Launch & Pre-release Event[Pics]

Rangasthalam's pre-release event was held in Vizag on Sunday(Mar 18, 2018) and the star-studded event was inundated with Mega fans and celebrities of the industry. There were quite a few highlights in the entire event and fans of Mega family are sure to be treated with an unlimited feast post the release of the movie on Mar 30, 18.
Trailer Release
The theatrical trailer of the flick was launched during the pre-release event which was subsequently released in YouTube as well. The trailer clearly gives a gist of a revenge drama where the protagonist leads a simple and happy life, gets into a tangle with the antagonist and fights back.
But it's the presentation, making and the feel invoked within self while watching the trailer that make the trailer stand out. The movie indeed would be a great experience as the cinematography and art direction are at a higher level than expected.
Within a couple of hours of trailer's release, the trailer has already garnered 60k likes.
A Sweet Gesture
The team of Rangasthalam paid a tribute to the Lady Superstar of Indian cinema, Late Sridevi. Collection of her pictures was made as a visual collage which was played on the giant screen with 'Yentha Sakkagunnave' song being played in the background.
Pooja Hedge
The current heartthrob of Telugu audience, Pooja Hedge has indeed danced for an energetic number in the movie. She made her appearance on the stage with choreographer, Johnny Master, and danced for the same song.
Johnny Master thanked Sukumar, DSP and Ram Charan for getting him into the project. He also recollected his childhood memories of watching Megastar's movies and showcasing his adulation towards the legendary actor.
Devi Sri Prasad
Probably, one of the most comprehensive speeches delivered on the evening. The musical magician thanked a few important people while beginning his speech. He thanked his father for introducing village life to him, his mentor for teaching music & maestro Ilaiyaraaja, for infusing artistic sense in him.
DSP profusely thanked lyricist Chandra Bose and spoke high of him. The songs were composed in just three and a half days and lyrics rendered by Bose for all the songs were made at a spur of a moment and not with the conventional pen-paper writing.
Devi's affinity and affection towards Sukumar was evident with his words on the latter and also proved how strong their relationship has grown over time.
He had some great words for all the technicians and the best part was when he introduced the real folklore background singer who has actually sung a song in the movie.
Now, that is how you encourage real talents.
Allu Aravind
The Mega producer had prepared quite a speech to deliver, but was interrupted by the overly enthusiastic fans. Aravind, reminisced the first ever pre-release function in Vizag, for Sarainodu. He shared that Allu Arjun's flick was blessed by Chiranjeevi, which turned out to be a blockbuster and the same result would be replicated by Rangasthalam as well.
Samantha
The daughter-in-law of Akkineni family has acted for the first time with a member of the Mega family post her wedding. She's one wonderful talent who claimed to be floored down by the response and love showered on her during the evening. Samantha, played a down profile and thanked Sukumar for offering the role and extended the same to Charan and the rest of the cast and crew.
Sukumar
Sukumar is undoubtedly one of finest directors of Indian cinema. Taking the leadership and responsibility of accrediting each and every stakeholder associated with the movie, Sukku (as he is fondly known as), thanked the producers for being the director's producers.
Sukumar thanked Ram-Lakshman masters for not just involving themselves in action sequences, but throughout the movie as they had the real experience of spending their lives in village. Sukumar's admiration towards cinematographer, Rathnavelu was immense and so was his respect on Chandra Bose.
The director went gaga over DSP's work and it's quite natural as it's the same magician who composes music for almost every movie of his. He confessed to have floored down by Samantha's performance and wished to cast her in every movie of his until their respective careers are active in the industry.
Sukumar also shared his extreme happiness of a precious moment where Chiranjeevi had complimented him for the output post a private screening. He claimed to be in cloud nine after the duo's meet.
Ram Charan has won a new admirer in the form of Sukumar and it was very evident through his speech. Sukumar is indeed happy with Ram Charan's dedication and quality output and has indeed, assured the Mega fans of a blockbuster.
Ram Charan
The successor of Mega family will be seen high post the release of the movie. Charan was unanimous with his appreciations, which ranged from the director, producer, and music director to all his co-stars. Not only did he speak about his Megastar Father who was also on stage, he also spoke about his Powerstar Baabai and thus invoking happiness amongst the fans. Charan shared that an emotional connect has developed with Sukumar and also expressed his desire to work more and more with DSP.
Chiranjeevi
The Boss of Telugu cinema was seen to be a proud father as he is one of the very few initial audiences to have watched the movie. No one was as super confident as the Megastar himself. Chiranjeevi not only affirmed that the movie would be a blockbuster, but as well assured all that the flick would grab quite a handful of awards.
As usual, he took his time and mentioned every single artist and technicians involved in Rangasthalam and also shared a few anecdotes connecting with the movie.
So fans out there, just a dozen of days remaining to catch up with the action.