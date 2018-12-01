 »   »   »  Rashmika Mandanna To Act Opposite Varun Tej In The Telugu Remake Of Jigarthanda?

Earlier this year, the lovely Rashmika Mandanna became the talk of the town when Geetha Govinam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. In it, she was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda and impressed the fans with her performance. Thereafter, she acted alongside Nani in Devadas. However, as luck would have it, the film tanked at the box office. Now, Rashmika is all set to bag her next big Tollywood film.

According to the latest reports, Rashmika might soon be paired opposite the 'Mega Prince' Varun Tej in the Telugu remake of Jigarthanda. If this happens, it might go a long way in propelling her to the big league.

Interestingly, recently it was reported that Rashmika was being considered for Thalapathy 63. However, the role ultimately went to Nayanthara. While talking about not getting the role, the bubbly beauty, had said that she would like to work in Kollywood someday

"A lot of you have been asking me if I am a part of Vijay sir's and Atlee Sir's film but since that's not happening this time I hope I get to work with them soon. I am so overwhelmed (like literally) to see such support from all of you. I will definitely make a debut there soon," she had added.

At present, Rashmika has Dear Comrade in her kitty.