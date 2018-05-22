 »   »   » Balupu Co-Stars Ravi Teja And Shruti Haasan Set To Reunite For Amar Akbar Anthony

In 2013, Telugu star Ravi Teja and actress Shruti Haasan became the toast of T-town, thanks to their crackling chemistry in Balupu. The film was a typical commercial entertainer and proved to be a big hit at the box office. To make things even better, it received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Now, nearly five years later, the Mass Maharaja and T-town's 'Pathikella Sundhari' are set to team up once again. According to a report carried by DNA, the two are coming together for the eagerly-awaited Amar Akbar Anthony. The film is touted to be an action-drama and is being directed by noted director Srinu Vaitla. In it, Ravi will be playing a triple role and showcasing his range as an actor. Amar Akbar Anthony is currently being shot in the US.



Interestingly, last year, Jr NTR had raised the bar when he played a triple role in the blockbuster, Jai Lava Kusa, and left fans asking for more. As such, it will be worth watching whether Ravi's triple role in Amar Akbar Anthony lives up to these high standards. We sure hope that it does.



As it so happens, Ravi is currently gearing up for the release of Nela Ticket, which hits screens this Friday(May 25). The film features Malvika Sharma as the leading lady and is a Kalyan Krishna directorial.



On a related note, Shruti is currently shooting for a Mahesh Manjrekar's Hindi film. In it, she will be seen alongside Vidyut Jammwal. On the personal side of things she has been in the limelight of late because of her relationship with Michael Corsale. The two have made several appearances together and this has led to rumours of them tying the knot in the near future.



Despite the speculation, Shruti has refrained from commenting on her personal life in public. Earlier this year, she had told a leading daily that she sees no reason to talk about her relationship and hence will never do so.

"I'm tired of the marriage rumours. Everyone knows about him (Michael Corsale), but I don't see why I should speak about him," she had said.



So, are you excited about Ravi Teja and Shruti reuniting on the big screen? Tell us in the space below.