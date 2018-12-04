English
 »   »   »  Ghantasala 96th Birth Anniversary: Fans Pay Tribute To The Legendary Music Composer!

    As far as the fans of Telugu cinema are concerned the legendary Ghantasala is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. The iconic singer/composer was an integral part of Tollywood during the 'golden years'. He enjoyed a strong fan following courtesy his divine voice and limitless talent, An artiste par excellence, he had performed in a host of countries and this established him as a brand. He also sang and composed for several popular classics and this established him as a force to be reckoned.

    Ghantasala

    Today(December 4, 2018), on the occasion of Ghantasala's birth anniversary, several fans and music lovers took to the social media and remembered him.

    Here are the top tweets...

    Ghantasala was born on December 4, 1922, in the Krishna district. He lost his father at a young age and was raised by an uncle. After initially working as a chorus singer, he got the opportunity to compose for Laxmamma.

    It was, however, the NTR starrer Mana Desam which is regarded as his breakthrough film. In the following years, he worked in films such as Palletooru, Balaraju, Nirdoshi and Stree Janma to name a few. He also recorded songs for several popular music composers.

    After an illustrious career, Ghantasala passed away in 1974 at the age of 51 and left a void in the industry.

    It is indeed heartening to see fans remembering him even years after his death.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 18:28 [IST]
