 »   »   »  Saakshyam Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Film

Pooja's Look Is A Hit With The Fans

The tweet above indicates that Pooja's graceful new look has clicked with the fans. Most of them are in love with her introduction scene. It seems that she's truly become the new darling of Tollywood.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Got The Moves!

This Twitter user seems to be in love with Bellamkonda Sreenivas' dancing abilities. His tweet indicates that Saakshyam features some solid mass numbers and the star has done full justice to them.

First half : Average... Routine comedy scenes, songs... But plot is interesting... Action episode before intervel mass oora mass 🔥🔥🔥... #Saakshyam ... — Vikram (@vikramsai_) July 27, 2018

The Storyline Is Good

According to this fan, Saakshyam features some solid mass sequences and an interesting plot. However, at the same time, the tweet suggests that the first half could have been better.

Kudos to the man who given BGM for #Saakshyam Too Good👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Sravani Lakshmi (@SravaniSayz) July 27, 2018

The Background Score Is Good

The general feeling that the background score is quite good a adds a new dimension to the on-screen action. In fact, it can even be called one of the highlights of Saakshyam.