English
 »   »   »  Saakshyam Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Film

Saakshyam Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Film

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Last year, the lovely Pooja Hegde became the talk of the town when she returned to the Telugu film industry with Duvvada Jaganadham and made quite an impact. A Harish Shankar directorial, it featured her in a glamorous avatar and saw her share screen space with Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun. Duvvada Jaganadham did reasonably well at the box office and this gave her fans a reason to rejoice. Now, she is back with her next big release Saakshyam. The fantasy-thriller, which also features Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead, hits the screens today (July 27, 2018) and this has created a buzz amongst the movie buffs.

    Saakshyam

    Here are the latest Twitter updates about the eagerly awaited film.

    Pooja's Look Is A Hit With The Fans

    The tweet above indicates that Pooja's graceful new look has clicked with the fans. Most of them are in love with her introduction scene. It seems that she's truly become the new darling of Tollywood.

    Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Got The Moves!

    This Twitter user seems to be in love with Bellamkonda Sreenivas' dancing abilities. His tweet indicates that Saakshyam features some solid mass numbers and the star has done full justice to them.

    The Storyline Is Good

    According to this fan, Saakshyam features some solid mass sequences and an interesting plot. However, at the same time, the tweet suggests that the first half could have been better.

    The Background Score Is Good

    The general feeling that the background score is quite good a adds a new dimension to the on-screen action. In fact, it can even be called one of the highlights of Saakshyam.

    Saakshyam has been directed by Sriwass and is his first film in nearly two years. Pooja will be seen in a traditional avatar in the film and this might help her redefine her on-screen image. Saakshyam also features Ravi Kishan, Sharath Kumar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

    Read more about: saakshyam pooja hegde
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue