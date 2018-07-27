 »   »   »  Saakshyam Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Film

Related Articles
- Saakshyam Review: Bellamkonda Srinivas' Genuine Attempt Makes It A Neat Watch
- Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshkumh Have Fun While Shooting For Housefull 4 In London! Pics
- Housefull 4 Shooting Begins! Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Bobby Deol Promise Crazy Times Ahead
- Pooja Hegde’s No Make-up Photos Prove That She Is Effortlessly Beautiful!
- Pooja Hegde Looks A Million Bucks In A Traditional Maharashtrian Get-up
- Prabhas Gets Ready For His Bollywood Debut, Superstar To Romance Pooja Hegde!
- Prabhas & Varun Tej’s Upcoming Movies: Who Are The Leading Ladies?
- 12 Superhot Pictures Of The Birthday Girl Pooja Hegde That'll Make Your Weekend!
- JUST HOT! Prabhas’ New Look Goes Viral; Anushka Shetty & Pooja Hegde’s FIGHT For Saaho Continues!
- Anushka Shetty Puts A Full Stop To The Rumours About Her And Prabhas!
- Anushka Shetty Will Be HURT! Prabhas Might DITCH Her For This Newbie [Details Inside]
- Pooja Hegde Is Unaffected By The Failure Of Mohenjo Daro!
Last year, the lovely Pooja Hegde became the talk of the town when she returned to the Telugu film industry with Duvvada Jaganadham and made quite an impact. A Harish Shankar directorial, it featured her in a glamorous avatar and saw her share screen space with Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun. Duvvada Jaganadham did reasonably well at the box office and this gave her fans a reason to rejoice. Now, she is back with her next big release Saakshyam. The fantasy-thriller, which also features Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead, hits the screens today (July 27, 2018) and this has created a buzz amongst the movie buffs.
Here are the latest Twitter updates about the eagerly awaited film.
|
)
Pooja's Look Is A Hit With The Fans
The tweet above indicates that Pooja's graceful new look has clicked with the fans. Most of them are in love with her introduction scene. It seems that she's truly become the new darling of Tollywood.
|
Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Got The Moves!
This Twitter user seems to be in love with Bellamkonda Sreenivas' dancing abilities. His tweet indicates that Saakshyam features some solid mass numbers and the star has done full justice to them.
|
The Storyline Is Good
According to this fan, Saakshyam features some solid mass sequences and an interesting plot. However, at the same time, the tweet suggests that the first half could have been better.
|
The Background Score Is Good
The general feeling that the background score is quite good a adds a new dimension to the on-screen action. In fact, it can even be called one of the highlights of Saakshyam.
Saakshyam has been directed by Sriwass and is his first film in nearly two years. Pooja will be seen in a traditional avatar in the film and this might help her redefine her on-screen image. Saakshyam also features Ravi Kishan, Sharath Kumar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.