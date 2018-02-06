 »   »   » Intelligent Pre-release Event: Highlights

This week could be classified as a Mega week as two movies featuring two young guns from the same family would be hitting screens on Feb 9 and Feb 10. Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej's Intelligent and Mega Prince Varun Tej's Tholi Prema is all set to enthral the audience.
The pre-release event of Intelligent was held over the weekend at Rajamundhry and below are the highlights of the same.
Sapthagiri
An actor inspired by Chiranjeevi entered the filmdom and then a self-confessed fan of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Sapthagiri requested director VV Vinayak to call action-cut to Pawan Kalyan as he wanted the year to end with a high for the fans of Powerhouse. Sapthagiri heaped praises on Tej as he claimed that the Mega actor stays calm and composed irrespective of the movie's result.
Thagubothu Ramesh
This actor who is popular for his drunkard characters, showcased himself more as a Mega fan than an actor. Reminiscing the old fanboy memories and sharing anecdotes of watching Chiranjeevi's movies during his childhood, Ramesh sounded confident about the movie and guaranteed that Tej is indeed a star material with his charm and dance elegance.
Prudhvi Raj
Veteran artist Prudhvi Raj thanked and wished the entire movie personnel and also thanked the fans for their untiring love and support.
Lavanya Tripathi
The glam doll of the flick managed to share her experience in amateurish Telugu, kept her speech in the most speech and short manner.
VV Vinayak
He could be branded as a Mega director now as he has wielded megaphone for Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej. The mass commercial director requested Powerstar Pawan Kalyan to continue to apply grease paint amidst his busy political schedules. Vinayak displayed confident body language and was seemingly pleased with the output of Intelligent.
Vinayak was ecstatic to state that Tej appeared much similar to both Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan in many frames and that all the said shots would be a feast for the fans. He also assured that Tej would be one of the big stars of the industry owing to his talent and modest behaviour.
The Tagore director copiously thanked producer, C Kalyan for providing utmost comfort levels to the entire movie unit.
C Kalyan
The producer who is basking in success of his recent flick, Jai Simha, is sure to take the tally to two with Intelligent. Kalyan thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna and Young Rebel Star Prabhas who had graced the teaser launch event few weeks ago.
Kalyan also thanked musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja & lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry for a 2-decade-old song rendition, Chamak Chamak. The yesteryear chartbuster has been reused in Intelligent and a formal permission was sought by Kalyan from the latter.
Kalyan also vouched the crowd that the success meet of Intelligent would be held in the same venue with fellow Mega members as he assured that the movie would be a definite success.
Sai Dharam Tej
The Supreme sensation thanked the fans of Mega clan profusely in multiple instances and assured them of hard work and dedication in all his upcoming movies as a sweet return gift for fans' love and unconditional support.
Tej shared that he shoulders a mountain level of responsibility as his Superstar Uncles, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan have passed on the bastion of a big legacy to the contemporary generation stars and that the same would be carried off with utmost respect and wariness.
The 31-year-old actor displayed some healthy spirit by wishing good luck to both Varun's Tholi Prema and Mohan Babu's Gayathri movies which would be releasing together.
Tej thanked the entire cast and crew the best for the movie's release and also for their involvement during the making of the flick. He considered himself blessed for having worked with director VV Vinayak, as he was instrumental in devising a comeback hit for Megastar Chiranjeevi.
Intelligent stars Sai Dharam Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Rahul Dev, Brahmanandam, Dev Gill, Prudhvi Raj, Thagubothu Ramesh and others. Akula Siva has penned dialogues for the movie while SV Vishweshwar has cranked the camera. Produced under the banner of CK Entertainments, C. Kalyan has bankrolled the flick and S Thaman has composed music.