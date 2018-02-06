 »   »   » Intelligent Pre-release Event: Highlights

Thagubothu Ramesh

This actor who is popular for his drunkard characters, showcased himself more as a Mega fan than an actor. Reminiscing the old fanboy memories and sharing anecdotes of watching Chiranjeevi's movies during his childhood, Ramesh sounded confident about the movie and guaranteed that Tej is indeed a star material with his charm and dance elegance.

Prudhvi Raj

Veteran artist Prudhvi Raj thanked and wished the entire movie personnel and also thanked the fans for their untiring love and support.

Lavanya Tripathi

The glam doll of the flick managed to share her experience in amateurish Telugu, kept her speech in the most speech and short manner.

VV Vinayak

He could be branded as a Mega director now as he has wielded megaphone for Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej. The mass commercial director requested Powerstar Pawan Kalyan to continue to apply grease paint amidst his busy political schedules. Vinayak displayed confident body language and was seemingly pleased with the output of Intelligent.

Vinayak was ecstatic to state that Tej appeared much similar to both Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan in many frames and that all the said shots would be a feast for the fans. He also assured that Tej would be one of the big stars of the industry owing to his talent and modest behaviour.

The Tagore director copiously thanked producer, C Kalyan for providing utmost comfort levels to the entire movie unit.

C Kalyan

The producer who is basking in success of his recent flick, Jai Simha, is sure to take the tally to two with Intelligent. Kalyan thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna and Young Rebel Star Prabhas who had graced the teaser launch event few weeks ago.

Kalyan also thanked musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja & lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry for a 2-decade-old song rendition, Chamak Chamak. The yesteryear chartbuster has been reused in Intelligent and a formal permission was sought by Kalyan from the latter.



Kalyan also vouched the crowd that the success meet of Intelligent would be held in the same venue with fellow Mega members as he assured that the movie would be a definite success.

Sai Dharam Tej

The Supreme sensation thanked the fans of Mega clan profusely in multiple instances and assured them of hard work and dedication in all his upcoming movies as a sweet return gift for fans' love and unconditional support.

Tej shared that he shoulders a mountain level of responsibility as his Superstar Uncles, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan have passed on the bastion of a big legacy to the contemporary generation stars and that the same would be carried off with utmost respect and wariness.

The 31-year-old actor displayed some healthy spirit by wishing good luck to both Varun's Tholi Prema and Mohan Babu's Gayathri movies which would be releasing together.

Tej thanked the entire cast and crew the best for the movie's release and also for their involvement during the making of the flick. He considered himself blessed for having worked with director VV Vinayak, as he was instrumental in devising a comeback hit for Megastar Chiranjeevi.