 »   »   » Sai Dharam Tej’s Intelligent Gets A Release Date!

Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej is working relentlessly in back to back movies. His previous outing Jawaan released just a month ago and the young actor is all set to present his next movie, Intelligent, in a month's time to the Mega fans.

Not quite long ago did we hear that the Mega hero would be joining hands with VV Vinayak for an action commercial movie and that the flick would be huge boost for Tej's career. The latest we hear from the movie team is that the shooting of the movie is in its final leg and is all set to release in the month of February.

Intelligent's Release Date

Producer C Kalyan of CK Entertainments shared an update that the climax portion of the movie is being filmed and that there are two more songs which are yet to be canned. The Muscat schedule is wrapped up while the entire shooting of Intelligent would be completed by 17th of January.

The movie is slated for a wide release on 9th of February and Kalyan claims that Intelligent would be a landmark movie for Sai Dharam Tej much similar to Khaidi, which catapulted Megastar Chiranjeevi to massive stardom.

The Much Needed Hit

Sai Dharam Tej is in quest of a desperate hit as his previous flicks have tanked miserably at the box office. Though the young actor had pinned huge hopes on Jawaan, the movie failed to live up to the expectations and ended up earning only 57% of the total distribution share eventually tagging the movie as a disaster at the boxoffice.

Intelligent could be a breather for the 31-year old actor as VV Vinayak, the director of the movie, is seen to be extra cautious and appears better at the craft while directing a Mega hero. Be it Tagore with Chiranjeevi, Bunny with Allu Arjun, Nayak with Ram Charan or Khaidi No 150 with Chiranjeevi again, the commercial director boasts of 100% success rate with the Mega family.

Intelligent stars Sai Dharam Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Nasser, Brahmanandam, Posani Krishnamurali, Akula Shiva, Kashi Vishwanath, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shayaji Shinde, Rahuldev, Devgil, Vineet Kumar, JP Prithvi, Rubabu, Kadhabhari Kiran, Raman, Saptagiri, Thagubothu Ramesh in the lead roles and S. Thaman is composing music for the flick.