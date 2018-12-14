English
Sai Pallavi To Play A Naxalite In Her Next Film?

    If you are a fan of the much-loved Sai Pallavi then we have some terrific news in store for you. According to a report carried by Cinejosh, the bubbly beauty is all set to play a challenging role in her next film. Apparently, she will be seen essaying the role of a Naxalite in a film that is going to be helmed by the Needi Naadi Oke Katha director Udugulla Venu.

    The yet-to-be titled film also has Rana Daggubati in the lead and its pre-production works are underway. The Baahubali baddie is set to play the role of a cop in this film.

    Sai Pallavi

    The buzz is that the movie will deal with the romance between a Naxal and a police officer. Interestingly, Sai Pallavi is likely to be seen speaking in a Telangana dialect in the Udugulla Venu directorial.

    On a related note, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Diya which hit the screens this April after a long delay. At present, she has Maari 2 and Padi Padi Leche Mansu in her kitty. Maari 2 is an action-drama and will see her act opposite Dhanush.

    On the other hand, Padi Padi Leche Mansu has Sharwanand as the male lead. Both the films' are slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.
    He will also be seen in NGK which is likely to release in April. It features Suriya in the titular role.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 20:41 [IST]
