English
 »   »   »  Sai Pallavi Rejects A Film Opposite Nandmuri Kalyan Ram? Is This The Reason?

Sai Pallavi Rejects A Film Opposite Nandmuri Kalyan Ram? Is This The Reason?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Last year, the lovely Sai Pallavi became the talk of the town when Fidaa opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a surprise hit. In the romantic-drama, she played the role of a Telangana girl and and became the new sweetheart of Tollywood. Thereafter, she acted opposite Nani in MCA and consolidated her standing in the industry. Now, the young beauty is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    According to the latest reports, Sai Pallavi has refused to act opposite Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in his film with director Virinchi Varma. The whole team had approached her with the offer. However, she refused to star in the film.

    Sai Pallavi

    Apparently, Sai Pallavi felt that her character was not as powerful one and had limited screen time. As such, she rejected the offer. This is a big move on her part and it proves that she truly loves doing things on her own terms.

    On a related note, Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for the release of Padi Padi Leche Manasu. The film is a romantic-drama and it will see her act opposite Sharwanand. Padi Padi Leche Manasu has Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in the supporting roles and it is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

    Most Read: Sharwanand's Latest Comments About Sai Pallavi Go Against The Public Perception

    Read more about: sai pallavi
    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue