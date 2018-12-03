 »   »   »  Sai Pallavi Rejects A Film Opposite Nandmuri Kalyan Ram? Is This The Reason?

Last year, the lovely Sai Pallavi became the talk of the town when Fidaa opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a surprise hit. In the romantic-drama, she played the role of a Telangana girl and and became the new sweetheart of Tollywood. Thereafter, she acted opposite Nani in MCA and consolidated her standing in the industry. Now, the young beauty is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

According to the latest reports, Sai Pallavi has refused to act opposite Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in his film with director Virinchi Varma. The whole team had approached her with the offer. However, she refused to star in the film.

Apparently, Sai Pallavi felt that her character was not as powerful one and had limited screen time. As such, she rejected the offer. This is a big move on her part and it proves that she truly loves doing things on her own terms.

On a related note, Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for the release of Padi Padi Leche Manasu. The film is a romantic-drama and it will see her act opposite Sharwanand. Padi Padi Leche Manasu has Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in the supporting roles and it is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

