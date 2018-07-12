 »   »   »  Samantha Akkineni Looks Adorable As She Attends The Launch Of A Cafe, View Photos

The lovely Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular young divas in Telugu cinema today. She enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, sincere performances, bubbly nature and charming personality. Over the years, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and this has established her as the 'Queen Bee' of T-town. Now, here is some good news for her fans. In an exciting development, Sam was recently spotted as she attended the launch of a cafe in Hyderabad.

As expected, Samantha looked beautiful and proved that she is one stylish diva. Her sweet smile created a buzz amongst those in attendance and made countless young men go weak at the knees. She truly is a stunner!

Interestingly, 2018 has been a pretty good year for Sam so far. Her first big release Rangasthalam hit the screens on March 30 and opened to a good response at the box office. Directed by ace film-maker Sukumar, it also featured Ram Charan in the lead and received rave reviews from all quarters.

While talking about Rangasthalam, she had said that it was a 'learning experience' for her.

"I have learned a lot about myself through the film. For instance, I never knew I could make ugly faces, or say, twist my mouth as I do in the film (laughs). I learned a lot from my mentor, Gautham Menon, but I think it is Sukumar who has got the best of me," she had added.

Thereafter, she tasted success with Irumbu Thirai and Mahanati. Irumbu Thirai was a thriller and saw her act opposite Vishal. The film also had 'Action King' Arjun in the lead. Mahanati revolved around the life of yesteryear star Savitri and saw Sam essay the role of a journalist.

At present, she has Super Deluxe and Seema Raja in her kitty. Samantha will also be seen in the Tamil/Telugu remake of U Turn. In the remake, she will be essaying the role played by Shraddha Srinath in the original version.

