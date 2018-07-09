 »   »   »  Samantha Akkineni To Quit Films In 2019? Here's An Update

Samantha To Quit Films?

The buzz is that Samantha will be quitting the film industry in 2019 in order to dedicate more time to her personal commitments. Some reports even claim that her film with Naga Chaitanya will be her swansong.

Her Manager's Comment

Commenting on these reports, Samantha's manager said that the actress will soon be signing some new films and this put all these rumours to rest.

"Three films are in the production stage and she is ready to sign a few more soon. She is going to busy in the coming years," her manager told Deccan Chronicle.

It will be worth watching what Samantha has to say about these recent rumours.

The Background

Interestingly, during an old interview, Samantha had said that she would quit films after becoming a mother. For some reason, on coming across the old interview, the fans concluded that Samantha would soon quit the film world and start a family.

An Awesome Time For Samantha

The year 2018 has been a terrific one for Samantha. She's delivered three consecutive box office hits (Rangasthalam, Mahanati, and Irumbu Thirai) and this has established her as the 'Queen Bee' of South cinema.

Samantha's Upcoming Films

Samantha is currently shooting for the Tamil-Telugu remake of the Kannada hit U Turn, In it, she will be essaying the role played by Shraddha Srinath in the original version. She will also been in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Seema Raja.