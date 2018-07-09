 »   »   »  Samantha Akkineni To Quit Films In 2019? Here's An Update

Related Articles
The lovely Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Tollywood today. A self-made star, she enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming personality and simple nature. Over the years, she has starred in some highly successful films and this has gone a long way in establishing her as a bankable name. Sam is regarded as a source of inspiration by the fans as she truly lives life on her own terms. Now, the bubbly beauty is in in the limelight for a surprising reason.
Samantha To Quit Films?
The buzz is that Samantha will be quitting the film industry in 2019 in order to dedicate more time to her personal commitments. Some reports even claim that her film with Naga Chaitanya will be her swansong.
Her Manager's Comment
Commenting on these reports, Samantha's manager said that the actress will soon be signing some new films and this put all these rumours to rest.
"Three films are in the production stage and she is ready to sign a few more soon. She is going to busy in the coming years," her manager told Deccan Chronicle.
It will be worth watching what Samantha has to say about these recent rumours.
The Background
Interestingly, during an old interview, Samantha had said that she would quit films after becoming a mother. For some reason, on coming across the old interview, the fans concluded that Samantha would soon quit the film world and start a family.
An Awesome Time For Samantha
The year 2018 has been a terrific one for Samantha. She's delivered three consecutive box office hits (Rangasthalam, Mahanati, and Irumbu Thirai) and this has established her as the 'Queen Bee' of South cinema.
Samantha's Upcoming Films
Samantha is currently shooting for the Tamil-Telugu remake of the Kannada hit U Turn, In it, she will be essaying the role played by Shraddha Srinath in the original version. She will also been in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Seema Raja.
