 »   »   »  Samantha And Naga Chaitanya First Wedding Anniversary: These Photos Of The Couple Are Priceless

It is no secret that the lovely Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and successful stars in the Telugu film industry today. The bubbly lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming personality, warm nature and sincere performances. Over the years, she has starred in quite a few successful films and this helped her become a bona fide force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some terrific news for the 'Sam Army'.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have completed one year of togetherness and proved that they are truly made for each other. Chay and Sam tied the knot as per Hindu traditions on October 6, 2017 and began a new chapter in life. The very next day(October 7, 2018), they tied the knot as per Christian traditions and this created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans.

Today(October 7, 2018), on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's first wedding anniversary, we take a look at some of their best photos and wish them the best for the future.

And they get married again in a beautiful ceremony!! ❤️❤️❤️ #chaisam pic.twitter.com/FY8Uqo8FXn — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 7, 2017

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

In case you did not know, Samantha first met Chay on the sets of their popular film Ye Maya Chesave and fell in love with him at first sight. Thereafter, they starred together in a few more films and this helped their friendship become stronger.

While talking about the relationship, the 'Yuva Samrat' had once said that he was forced to tell his parents about his feelings for Sam when the lady threatened to tie a rakhi.

"We fell in love during the making of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam's insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a 'rakhi' on me if I didn't tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent," he added.

On the work front, Sam currently has Super Deluxe in her kitty. In it, she will be seen alongside Fahadh and Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Savyasachi.