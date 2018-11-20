 »   »   »  Samantha And Naga Chaitanya Make A Lovely Pair In Their New Film, View Pic

A few weeks ago, the young heartthrob Naga Chaitanya received some bad news when his film Savyasachi opened to a lukewarm response at the box office and failed to impress the critics. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film failed ended up being a miserable let-down. Now, with the Savyasachi debacle behind him, Chay is currently shooting for his film with the upcoming director Shiva Nirvana, In the romantic-drama, he will be seen alongside wife Samantha Akkineni. The film marks their fourth collaboration and this has helped it create a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans.

Now, here is some awesome news for all you Naga Chaitanya fans out there. As it so happens, a photo from the shoot location of the film is creating a buzz for all the right reasons. In it, Sam and Chay can be seen some tender moments together.

As expected, their subdued chemistry is worth its weight in gold and it comes across as effortless. The two have previously starred together in films such as Ye Maya Chesave and Manam and they make an awesome pair. The Shiva Nirvana film might make this hot pair even more popular.

Interestingly, some time ago it was reported that the Raju Gari Gadhi 2 actress was worried about Chay's career and had asked the director to examine each scene carefully before okaying it. As such, this film might just help Chay bounce back in style.

