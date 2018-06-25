 »   »   »  Sammohanam Gets Decent Collections While Naa Nuvve Tanks At The Box Office!

Two movies hit the theatres last week with different responses from both critics and audience. Sudheer Babu's Sammohanam opened to decent reviews from the critics while audience supported the flick at a decent level. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Naa Nuvve was all negative and received a thumbs down both from critics and audience.

Let's check out the box office status of both movies in its initial weekend.

Sammohanam

Nizam - 0.86 Cr, Vizag - 0.29 Cr, East - 0.21 Cr, West - 0.15 Cr, Krishna - 0.2 Cr, Guntur - 0.21 Cr, Nellore - 0.09 Cr, Ceded - 0.28 Cr, USA - 1.1 Cr & Rest Estimated - 0.36 Cr

Total: 3.75 Cr

The overall gross figure stands at 8.1 Cr and the recovery status of the first weekend stands at 46%. The theatrical price is a moderate 8 Cr and it has indeed been a decent weekend for Sammohanam considering its safe numbers associated with the pre -release business.

Naa Nuvve

A first time producer and long-time PRO of Nandamuri family, Mahesh Koneru seems to have a huge heart as he has publicly accepted the failure of Naa Nuvve.

His debut venture under his home banner, East Coast Productions, which was directed by Jayendra tanked at the BO right on the very first day as it was opined unanimously that there was not even a single interesting element about the movie apart from Tamannaah's presence.

A seemingly hurt producer expressed his feelings via his twitter account, "Yes it has been very painful. Yes. It has been very disappointing. Because we tried with all our hearts. Everyone does.

And we'll keep trying again. For the love of cinema is what drives us and because we live to fight another day. And this time, we'll do better. And we'll work harder. To all who've been supportive, a big thanks. Life moves on!"

Nizam - 0.17 Cr, Vizag - 0.13 Cr, East - 0.09 Cr, West - 0.06 Cr, Krishna - 0.08 Cr, Guntur - 0.09 Cr, Nellore - 0.04 Cr, Ceded - 0.15 Cr, Overseas - 0.19 Cr & Rest Estimated - 0.05 Cr

Total: 1.05 Cr

Naa Nuvve has been sold for a price of 12 Cr and the recovery has just been less than 10%. With the negative word of mouth and no traction of audience towards theatres, it is almost confirmed that the movie would be a huge disaster at the box office.