 »   »   »  Sammohanam Pre-release Event: Mahesh Babu Lauds Sudheer’s Hard Work And Commitment

Come this week and Sudheer Babu’s Sammohanam is all set to hit screens to entertain audience. Being directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti of Asta Chamma and Gentleman fame, the pre-release event of the movie was held over the weekend and it was none other than the Superstar of Telugu Cinema, Mahesh Babu, who had graced the event. Sporting a new bearded look, Mahesh was received with a rousing reception from fans and it was indeed a delight to watch him.

Let’s catch up with some of the highlights of the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari

This Mani Ratnam’s heroine is all set to present herself as Sameera in Sammohanam. Wishing the entire team and accrediting success to them before hand, Aditi thanked Prince Mahesh Babu & his fans for gracing the event.

Vamsi Paidipally

The director of MB25 who will be presenting Mahesh Babu in a never seen before look, raved about Mohan Krishna for his directorial skills. He shared great words on Sudheer Babu as a friend than an industry colleague calling the former a passionate person.

Dil Raju

The producer of MB25 assured that Sammohanam comes with a unique thread of storyline and would strike the bulls eye at the box-office.

Harish Shankar

The director who mesmerizes not just by his directorial skills, but also with his oratory skills, graced the event and showered praises on Mohan Krishna & Sudheer Babu. He displayed his fan boy moment by taking the reference of Delhi 6 and Cheliya while speaking about Aditi Rao Hydari. Harish was on an appreciation spree on Mahesh Babu calling him the most adaptable actor in the industry.

Koratala Siva

The blockbuster director who is still banking on the success of Bharat Ane Nenu, was more in love with the title of Sammohanam followed by his affinity towards the concept of the movie. He assured that the flick would be a career biggest commercial success for actor Sudheer Babu.

Tanikella Bharani

The senior actor called the movie as a poetry on the celluloid and branded director Mohan Krishna as a subtle, thought provoking and a committed director. Bharani had some special words for another supporting actor, Naresh by calling him a gentleman.

Sudheer Babu

The young and charming hunk enthralled Prince’s fans by commenting on his new look and involved Babu’s fans with cheers and whistles. The hardworking actor attributed the positive vibe and the learning curve to the director of the movie, Mohan Krishna by hugging him affectionately for Sammohanam. He had to abrupt his speech since he got way too emotional and the microphone was taken over by the director.

Mohan Krishna

Filling in the shoes of Sudheer, Mohan expressed that he was already bowled over after watching Shamantaka Mani and claimed that he is one of the most talented & hardworking actors in the industry. Mohan also remarked that Sudheer is his personal favorite in the industry who would encounter more success in the coming days.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh opened that Sudheer gets pumped up and renders dynamic speeches in the former’s movie while he gets emotional in his own movie functions. Mahesh felt proud about Sudheer’s hard work and commitment without anyone’s aid. The Prince of Andhra attributed the entire credit to the young hero as none had any share within their family.

Mahesh was seen as a great sport within the industry when he shared nice words about director Mohan Krishna, Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Naresh.

Sammohanam features Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Pavitra Lokesh and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. The movie is being directed by Mohan Krishna and the flick is bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies banner. Music is being rendered by Vivek Sagar while PG Vinda has cranked the camera. Sammohanam is all set to hit screens on 15th of this month.