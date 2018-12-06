 »   »   »  Savitri Birth Anniversary: Fans Remember 'Mahanati' On The Special Day!

As far as the fans of Telugu cinema are concerned, Savitri is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. The powerhouse performer was an inseparable part of Tollywood during its 'golden era'. Mahanati was held in high regard because of her elegant screen presence, mesmerising screen presence, powerful dialogue delivery and remarkable range as an actor. She also worked with some of the top heroes of her time, right from ANR to Gemini Ganesan, and proved her mettle.

Today(December 6, 2018), on the occasion of her 85th birth anniversary several fans took to Twitter and remembered her contribution to the film world. They hailed her performances and described her as a source of inspiration for all concerned.

Here are the top tweets...

" SAVITRI " Legendary name of all times in d southIndian film field is still alive in the heart of her fans though she was No more In The world.!!



Respectively Wishing One of the greatest Actress Savitri Very Happy birthday 🙏#Savitri #Mahanati#HBDLegendSavitri pic.twitter.com/8Nv3yVlDoj — Arjun Shyam (@ThatikondaShyam) December 6, 2018

Remembering our one of south indian legendary actress #Mahanati #Savitri garu on her Birth Anniversary!! 🙏 #HBDLegendSavitri garu

(06Dec 1933 - 26Dec 1981) pic.twitter.com/SkDyHEE9rl — Ranga Babu (@Rangababugaddam) December 6, 2018

Savitri was born on December 6, 1933 in Guntur. Hailing from a Telugu family, she played her first lead role in the 1952 release Pelli Chesi Choodu and added a new dimension to her life. In the following years, she went on to act in several classics such as Devadasu, Missiamma and Paarthaal Pasi Theerum to name a few. Her other prominent films include Karnan, Chivaraku Migiledi and Navarathri.

She shared great on-screen chemistry with Gemini(in Tamil films) and ANR(in Tollywood films). After being a force to be reckoned with, she passed away at the age of 45 under unfortunate circumstances.

Earlier this year, her biopic Mahanati hit the screens and became a success. In it, Keerthy Suresh played the great actress and delivered a stunning performance. Nithya Menen will play Savitri in the NTR biopic.